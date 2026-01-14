You Won’t Believe What’s Inside Your Apple Watch (It’s Insane!)

The Apple Watch should not work as well as it does. It's a metal box strapped to a salty bag of water, stuffed with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, cellular, and now even satellite radios - and somehow it still gets a signal when you really need it. So Apple took me underneath Apple Park, into the quietest, strangest rooms in the building, to show how they bend physics so that little square on your wrist can actually save you when things go wrong.

In this video I take you inside Apple's RF labs. There is a silent blue spike chamber where the team tunes antennas down to the level of screws, a human test rig that spins real people around to see how different bodies kill the signal, and an underground GNSS dome that fakes the sky so they can test satellite SOS and dual frequency GPS without leaving the building. This is the engineering work that makes your Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, or SE 3 feel boring in the best possible way when you are lost on a trail or stuck on the side of the road.

If you have ever wondered what is actually happening inside that small piece of teach on your wrist when it says connecting to satellite, or why your watch can hold a call at the gym where your phone used to drop, this is the tour that explains it.