Xiaomi 17 Review: The Compact Flagship That Forgot to Act Small

The global Xiaomi 17 arrives in a market where “small phone” usually means “some compromises included.” Smaller battery. Smaller camera ambition. Smaller sense of occasion. Xiaomi clearly did not get that memo. This thing shows up with a 6.3-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 6,330mAh silicon-carbon battery, all in a body that still reads as compact by 2026 standards. It launched globally on February 28, starting at €999 and £899, which puts it directly in the ring with Samsung, Google, and Apple’s smaller flagships.

And that is the whole story of the Xiaomi 17. It is not trying to be the weird one in the lineup. It is not the camera monster, and it does not have the Ultra’s headline-grabbing hardware. It is the phone for people who want a top-tier Android device that still fits in a real pocket, and according to multiple reviews, it mostly nails that brief. The consensus is simple: excellent battery life, strong overall camera performance, a great display, and the usual Xiaomi software mess that stops the whole thing from feeling truly effortless.

Design

The Xiaomi 17 looks exactly like a modern flagship is expected to look in 2026. Flat aluminum frame. Flat front and back. Tight bezels. Clean lines. A raised camera block that feels more premium than playful. Xiaomi says the global model is 151.1 x 71.8 x 8.06mm and 191g, with IP68 protection and Xiaomi Shield Glass on the front. Reviewers broadly agree it feels expensive and well-made, even if nobody seems especially moved by the design itself.

That is probably the right result for this phone. The Xiaomi 17 is not trying to be expressive. It is trying to disappear in your hand and then quietly embarrass bigger phones. Several reviews call the design elegant, but also generic, and that feels right. It has some iPhone energy, some Samsung energy, some standard-issue premium-Android energy. The important part is that the size works. This phone looks normal, feels manageable, and never reads like a cut-down model.

Display

The display is one of the clearest signs that Xiaomi did not cheap out on the smaller model. You get a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 2656 x 1220 resolution, 1 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 12-bit color, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a claimed 3,500 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi also packs in eye-care certifications, an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, and very slim bezels, which all adds up to a screen that sounds flagship on paper and mostly behaves like one in real life.

Reviewers were consistently positive here. Tech Advisor called it one of the sharpest and brightest displays in its class, and T3 liked the crispness, smoothness, and overall premium feel. The one caveat is that Xiaomi’s brightness numbers do not fully translate into perfection at every moment. Tech Advisor specifically flagged that the display could be brighter and dimmer at the extremes. So the screen is excellent, just not magic. It is a flagship panel, not a miracle panel.

Camera

The camera setup is the Xiaomi 17’s best argument for existing. On the back, you get a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.31-inch Light Fusion 950 sensor and f/1.67 lens, a 50MP 17mm ultrawide, and a 50MP 60mm floating telephoto with OIS and 10cm macro support. Up front, there is a 50MP autofocus selfie camera. Xiaomi also brings its Leica partnership over intact, with Leica Vibrant and Leica Authentic color profiles, Leica filters, RAW capture, 8K30 video, 4K60 Dolby Vision, and log recording up to 4K60.

In still photography, the consensus is pretty strong. The main camera is the star. Reviewers liked the natural-light output, the handling of high-contrast scenes, the generally accurate color, and the fact that Xiaomi’s Leica tuning gives you two genuinely distinct looks instead of one good preset and one gimmick. T3 also found good color consistency between lenses, which matters more than spec-sheet warriors usually admit. A camera system feels expensive when you can switch lenses and the image still looks like it came from the same phone. Xiaomi mostly gets that right.

The weak point is reach. The telephoto is a 2.6x, 60mm lens, which is useful and apparently quite good, but not especially ambitious next to some rivals. Multiple reviews point out that it is shorter than what you get on bigger flagships, and PhoneArena also noted some image inconsistency when moving between cameras. Galaxus was positive on the telephoto’s image quality and low-light behavior, but also clear that this is not the kind of zoom system that redefines the category. It is versatile. It is not wild.

Video is solid, but it does not own the room. The Xiaomi 17 supports 8K30 and 4K60, including Dolby Vision, and reviewers said the results are perfectly usable, with decent detail and pleasing output for normal shooting. The catch is that some competitors now offer more flexibility. Tech Advisor called out softer low-light detail than Apple’s closest rival and noted that 4K Dolby Vision tops out at 60fps. PhoneArena also wished for stronger dynamic range and pointed out the absence of 4K120 and 24fps recording. The front camera seems sharp in daylight, but Galaxus found it struggles to focus properly in darker scenes.

Battery life and charging

This is the Xiaomi 17’s real trick. The global model has a smaller battery than the Chinese version, 6,330mAh instead of 7,000mAh, and it still sounds absurd in a phone this size. Xiaomi says the silicon-carbon battery retains at least 80 percent health after 1,600 charging cycles and rates the phone for 29.2 hours of video playback. Reviewer consensus backs up the bigger point. Battery life is excellent. The Verge found it comfortably cleared a full day. T3 called stamina a standout. Notebookcheck went even further and described battery-life problems for compact phones as basically solved here.

Charging is equally aggressive. Xiaomi rates the global phone for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and PhoneArena measured a full wired charge in about 65 minutes with roughly 61 percent in 30 minutes. That is fast enough that battery anxiety stops being a daily concern and becomes something you remember other phones used to cause. This is the rare compact flagship that behaves like it has no right to be compact at all.

Other notable features

There is a lot of good small stuff here. The Xiaomi 17 runs HyperOS 3 on Android 16. It has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, USB 3.2 Gen 1, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 4-mic array, eSIM support in many regions, and even an IR blaster, which remains one of those very Xiaomi features that sounds silly until the moment you use it. Xiaomi also leans hard into Gemini integration and its HyperConnect ecosystem features for cross-device continuity. On raw hardware alone, the phone is loaded.

The problem is software polish. Review after review comes back to the same complaint: HyperOS has useful ideas, but it also has bloat, visual borrowing, and a general lack of cleanliness compared to the best Android skins. T3 and Galaxus both called out preinstalled apps, and Tech Advisor described the software support as shorter than top rivals. There are also some thermal concerns. T3 said the phone gets warm under load, and Notebookcheck found Xiaomi was not always able to fully exploit the chip’s potential, especially on the graphics side, because of heat. So the Xiaomi 17 feels premium right up until the software starts talking too much.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi 17 gets the important stuff right. It is small enough to be comfortable, powerful enough to feel expensive, and it has battery life that borders on ridiculous for the size. The display is excellent. The cameras are strong, especially the main sensor. The charging is fast enough to change your habits. It feels like Xiaomi looked at the compact flagship category and decided, fine, we’ll just remove the usual compromise list. And for the most part, it did.

The Xiaomi 17 is not perfect. The zoom camera does not reach far enough to feel adventurous. Video is good instead of best-in-class. HyperOS still needs editing. But the overall package is easy to like, and harder to dismiss than most compact flagships. The global Xiaomi 17 is the phone for people who want almost all of the Android flagship experience without carrying around a slab the size of a cutting board. That is a pretty compelling lane to own.