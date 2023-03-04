TikTok’s Bold Glamour Filter Sparks Controversy Over AI & Unrealistic Beauty Standards

TikTok is known for its fun and creative filters and effects that allow users to transform their appearance and express themselves. However, one of its filters has been causing a lot of backlash for its unrealistic and potentially harmful effects on users’ self-esteem and body image.

The filter in question is called Bold Glamour, which applies light makeup, smooths skin, enlarges lips, and tweaks bone structures to create a more “glamorous” look. However, many users have pointed out that the filter also changes their eye color, nose shape, jawline, cheekbones, and even hairline, making them look like completely different people.

Some users have been using the filter to compare their before and after looks or to show how different they look from their friends or family members. Others have been using it to mock or criticize the filter for its unrealistic beauty standards or to make jokes about how they would look like celebrities with the filter on.

However, some experts have warned that the filter can have negative impacts on users’ mental health, especially young people who are more vulnerable to social media pressure and comparison. They argue that the filter can create a distorted sense of reality and lower users’ self-confidence by making them feel inadequate or dissatisfied with their natural appearance.

Another reason why the Bold Glamour filter is so controversial is that it seems to be using artificial intelligence instead of 3D face mapping. This means that the filter does not simply overlay a mask on top of users’ faces but actually modifies their facial features based on an algorithm. Some users have reported that the filter never glitches or fails to recognize their faces even when they move around or change angles. This makes the filter more realistic but also more invasive and deceptive.

That said, the Bold Glamour filter is not the only TikTok effect that has been trending lately. Another popular one is the Teenage Look filter, which makes users look younger by removing wrinkles, plumping lips, and adding a rosy glow. Unlike Bold Glamour, this filter has received mostly positive reactions from users who enjoy seeing themselves as teenagers again or comparing their current selves with their old photos or videos.

TikTok filters and effects are one of the reasons why the app is so popular among millions of users around the world. They allow users to experiment with different looks and styles while also connecting with others who share similar interests or tastes.

However, some filters may also pose risks for users’ well-being if they are used excessively or uncritically. Users should be aware of these risks and use filters responsibly and moderately.