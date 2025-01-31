Apple’s iPhone Sales Slip Due to China Competition

Turns out, Apple can fumble iPhone sales and still make Wall Street happy. The tech giant’s stock jumped 3.3% in after-hours trading, even after reporting a nearly $2 billion shortfall in iPhone revenue compared to analyst expectations.

Apple pulled in $69.1 billion from iPhones last quarter, making up over 55% of its total revenue. But global iPhone shipments dipped 4% year-over-year, thanks to stiff competition in China from Huawei and Xiaomi. That market hit was big—Greater China revenue fell 11% to $18.5 billion.