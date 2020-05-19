- STICKY POST
Find Our Latest Video Reviews on YouTube!
If you want to stay on top of all of our video reviews of the latest tech, be sure to check out and subscribe to the Gear Live YouTube channel, hosted by Andru Edwards! It’s free!
Tuesday May 19, 2020 4:28 pm
Geared Up: Hot New Apple Watch Features Coming to watchOS 7 & More Apple Rumors w/ Guest Jon Prosser
Posted by Andru Edwards Categories: Apple, Smartphones, Wearables, Podcasts, Software
This week Jon Prosser joins us to talk about scoring major Apple leaks and the balance between reporting news and protecting sources. We also have news on what we can epect for the Apple Watch with watchOS 7, a new Apple TV, WWDC thoughts, a look at the risk of being a journalist who covers major leaks, and much more!
LINKS MENTIONED IN THE SHOW
- Subscribe to Geared Up!
- Front Page Tech
- Geared Up on YouTube
- Jon Rettinger on YouTube
- Andru Edwards on YouTube
SPONSOR: National Car Rental - skip the line with the Emerald Club. Go National. Go Like a Pro.
Listen to the episode in the player above or subscribe to Geared Up in your favorite podcast app to listen on the go!
Latest Gear Live Videos
- Subscribe:
- YouTube
- iTunes High Definition
- iTunes Standard Version
- RSS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Gear Live Inc. {year} – User-posted content, unless source is quoted, is licensed under a Creative Commons Public Domain License. Gear Live graphics, logos, designs, page headers, button icons, videos, articles, blogs, forums, scripts and other service names are the trademarks of Gear Live Inc.