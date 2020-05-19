Geared Up: Hot New Apple Watch Features Coming to watchOS 7 & More Apple Rumors w/ Guest Jon Prosser

This week Jon Prosser joins us to talk about scoring major Apple leaks and the balance between reporting news and protecting sources. We also have news on what we can epect for the Apple Watch with watchOS 7, a new Apple TV, WWDC thoughts, a look at the risk of being a journalist who covers major leaks, and much more!

LINKS MENTIONED IN THE SHOW

