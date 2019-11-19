- STICKY POST
Geared Up: The New 16-inch MacBook Pro, & the Motorola RAZR nostalgia is real!
Posted by Andru Edwards
This week we talk about the arrival of the much-anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro from Apple - have they addressed everything we’d hoped for? Motorola has officially revealed the new RAZR smartphone with foldable display, but is it worth it at $1500? We also speculate on what we expect from the Tesla CYBRTRK event, and the impact of the arrival of the Disney+ streaming service!
LINKS MENTIONED IN THE SHOW
Listen to the episode in the player above or subscribe to Geared Up in your favorite podcast app to listen on the go:
