Tuesday November 19, 2019 1:49 pm

Geared Up: The New 16-inch MacBook Pro, & the Motorola RAZR nostalgia is real!

Posted by Andru Edwards - Categories: Apple, Smartphones, Features, PC / Laptop, Transportation


16 inch macbook pro review

This week we talk about the arrival of the much-anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro from Apple - have they addressed everything we’d hoped for? Motorola has officially revealed the new RAZR smartphone with foldable display, but is it worth it at $1500? We also speculate on what we expect from the Tesla CYBRTRK event, and the impact of the arrival of the Disney+ streaming service!

